Vabble Price Tops $0.0022 on Exchanges (VAB)

Vabble (VAB) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last week, Vabble has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vabble has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $1,206.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vabble coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vabble Profile

Vabble (VAB) is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 692,900,000 coins. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble . Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

