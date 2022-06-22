Validity (VAL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.12 Million

Validity (VAL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Validity has a market capitalization of $6.12 million and $125,297.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for about $1.33 or 0.00006551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Validity has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,604,112 coins and its circulating supply is 4,601,371 coins. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

