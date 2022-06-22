VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Group Inc.

Alpha Omega Group Inc. cut its stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the period. VanECk BDC Income ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Alpha Omega Group Inc. owned about 0.59% of VanECk BDC Income ETF worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,751,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,190,000 after buying an additional 916,011 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,300,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,107,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,994,000 after purchasing an additional 121,129 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,703,000. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 420.9% in the 1st quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 101,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 81,991 shares during the period.

VanECk BDC Income ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.83. The company had a trading volume of 25,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,540. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.08. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $18.11.

