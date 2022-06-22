VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Stake Cut by Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV

Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV trimmed its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 801,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,697 shares during the quarter. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF makes up 32.5% of Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV owned approximately 2.16% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $37,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 660,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 213,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,916,000 after purchasing an additional 34,469 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 334,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,153,000 after buying an additional 143,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period.

Shares of ITM traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.93. The company had a trading volume of 32,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,890. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.15. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $43.93 and a 1-year high of $52.33.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

