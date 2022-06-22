Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 897,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,084 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 7.6% of PDS Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $43,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 293,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,090,000 after acquiring an additional 72,219 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Regis Management CO LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 1,298,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, Mayport LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 239,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 35,026 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,381,273. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.56 and a one year high of $53.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.44.

