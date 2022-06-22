Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s 10th Largest Position

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,877,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 629,998 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned about 0.34% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $271,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,799,012,000 after buying an additional 7,282,575 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after buying an additional 6,477,042 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,079,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,779,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,522,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,717,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,271,983,000 after purchasing an additional 655,601 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.19. 564,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,846,066. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.85 and a 200 day moving average of $46.37.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.