Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$27.30 and last traded at C$27.47. Approximately 105,728 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 163,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.57.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1088 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

