Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,232,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 17,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $323.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $356.90 and a 200 day moving average of $397.47. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $313.66 and a 12 month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.