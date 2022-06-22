Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 6,187 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 157,632 shares.The stock last traded at $161.93 and had previously closed at $164.73.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

