Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Increased by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,787 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 5.5% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fure Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $195.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.27. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $188.89 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

