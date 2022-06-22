Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,679 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Choreo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Choreo LLC owned about 0.80% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $115,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

VBK traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $195.07. 4,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,877. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.95 and a 1-year high of $306.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

