Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 2.4% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.06. 73,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,050,066. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $181.67 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.23 and its 200-day moving average is $219.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

