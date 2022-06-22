Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Choreo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $20,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $188.71. 82,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,050,066. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.23 and a 200-day moving average of $219.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

