Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Lifted by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,577 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 18.0% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $47,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $188.67. 37,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,050,066. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.67. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

