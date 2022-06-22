Verso Token (VSO) Market Cap Hits $10.49 Million

Verso Token (VSO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Verso Token has a market cap of $10.49 million and $1.60 million worth of Verso Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verso Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verso Token has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verso Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 47.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00446078 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00068557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014918 BTC.

Verso Token Profile

Verso Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso Token’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verso Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verso Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verso Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.