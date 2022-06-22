VerusCoin (VRSC) Trading Up 25.6% Over Last 7 Days

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 22nd. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00002258 BTC on exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $31.98 million and approximately $26,342.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 25.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 68,968,573 coins. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

