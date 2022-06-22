Viacoin (VIA) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.53 Million

Viacoin (VIA) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a market cap of $5.53 million and approximately $23,743.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 318.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00028639 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00257596 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000927 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.