Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CEO Sells $13,331.10 in Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CEO Adam David Sachs sold 3,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $13,331.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,308,168 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,221.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Adam David Sachs also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 27th, Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $45,995.74.
- On Wednesday, April 27th, Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $48,601.41.
- On Monday, March 28th, Adam David Sachs sold 8,537 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $36,111.51.
Vicarious Surgical stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.70. The company had a trading volume of 515,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,217. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $15.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.99.
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vicarious Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,962,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $11,399,000. DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 325.2% during the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,032,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 789,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 541.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 114,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $1,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.
Vicarious Surgical Company Profile
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
