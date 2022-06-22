VIMworld Hits 24-Hour Volume of $421,226.00 (VEED)

VIMworld (VEED) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One VIMworld coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. VIMworld has a market cap of $10.14 million and approximately $421,226.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VIMworld has traded down 25% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 45.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.68 or 0.00457408 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00068558 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,215.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002318 BTC.

VIMworld Coin Profile

VIMworld (VEED) is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

