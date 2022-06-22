Vp plc (LON:VP) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 25.50 Per Share

Vp plc (LON:VP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 25.50 ($0.31) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from VP’s previous dividend of $10.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON VP opened at GBX 870 ($10.66) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 923.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 921.31. The stock has a market cap of £349.34 million and a P/E ratio of 13.64. VP has a 12-month low of GBX 800 ($9.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,070 ($13.11). The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,310 ($16.05) price target on shares of VP in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through UK Forks, Brandon Hire Station, ESS, Groundforce, TPA, MEP Hire, Torrent Trackside, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The UK Forks business engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms for use in construction and housebuilding sites.

