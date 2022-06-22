VR Education (LON:VRE) Trading 5.4% Higher

VR Education Holdings Plc (LON:VRE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 19.95 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.45 ($0.23). 1,190,120 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 249% from the average session volume of 340,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.21).
The company has a quick ratio of 28.86, a current ratio of 28.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £53.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 18.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 19.34.
VR Education Company Profile (LON:VRE)
