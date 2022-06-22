Wagerr Price Tops $0.0113 on Exchanges (WGR)

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $4,545.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006432 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About Wagerr

WGR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 244,944,208 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

