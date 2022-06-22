Walker Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 248,080 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 248,080 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,884,000. Jack Henry & Associates accounts for about 39.2% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Walker Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of Jack Henry & Associates as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,147 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 111,046 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY stock traded down $2.15 on Wednesday, reaching $172.36. 7,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,699. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.50 and a 12-month high of $205.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.62.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 40.16%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JKHY. Oppenheimer upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

