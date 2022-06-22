Wall Capital Group Inc. Sells 1,129 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Wall Capital Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 0.1% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SDY. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,794,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,303,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,253,000 after acquiring an additional 373,990 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 572.6% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 295,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,132,000 after acquiring an additional 251,413 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,991,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,564,000 after acquiring an additional 138,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,544,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,524,000 after acquiring an additional 116,024 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.53. The stock had a trading volume of 79,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,589. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.01. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $113.22 and a 12 month high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

