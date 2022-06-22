Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Price Target Cut to C$138.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Waste Connections (TSE:WCNGet Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley to C$138.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WCN. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank lowered Waste Connections to a “hold” rating and set a C$135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$144.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$145.00.

Shares of WCN traded up C$0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$151.75. The stock had a trading volume of 61,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,673. The firm has a market cap of C$39.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$164.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$164.89. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of C$146.46 and a twelve month high of C$183.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

