Waves Enterprise (WEST) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $662,458.00

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0708 or 0.00000349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $662,458.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004924 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $101.11 or 0.00498372 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00068293 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014763 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

