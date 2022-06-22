Wayfair (NYSE:W) Trading 4.7% Higher

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.10 and last traded at $47.10. 11,072 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,157,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.97.

W has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $108.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.88.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.12. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 2.90.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($3.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.59) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $303,112.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,316.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $127,628.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,702 shares in the company, valued at $15,566,441.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,268 shares of company stock worth $1,169,897. Corporate insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

