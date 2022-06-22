Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.1% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,749,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,423,682,000 after purchasing an additional 970,944 shares during the last quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,752,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,672,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,997,000.

VNQ traded up $1.67 on Wednesday, hitting $90.59. 155,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,343,026. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.64. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

