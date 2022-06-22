Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Trading Up 14.3%

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) was up 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.29 and last traded at $8.94. Approximately 32,689 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 298,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

WEBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Weber from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Weber to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Weber from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Weber from $8.50 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.27.

Weber ( NYSE:WEBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. Weber had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weber Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Weber’s payout ratio is 0.51%.

In other news, insider Hans-Jurgen Herr sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $386,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 376,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,654.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Weber in the third quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weber by 133.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weber in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Weber in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Weber in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. 13.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

