Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $42.52 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,850 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $42,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matisse Capital lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 38,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,734,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.94.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.13. 34,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,481,925. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.04. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.14 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $111.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

About Lowe’s Companies (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.