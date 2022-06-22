Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $52.54 Million Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,443 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies comprises approximately 0.7% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.24% of Zebra Technologies worth $52,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.50.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $2.21 on Wednesday, hitting $293.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $345.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $437.33. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $287.93 and a 52 week high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

