Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,213,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,252 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial accounts for approximately 0.8% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.43% of Fidelity National Financial worth $59,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 373.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

FNF traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.79. 5,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.59 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $371,974.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,342.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

