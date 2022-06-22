Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,951 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 49,064 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.34% of Universal Health Services worth $37,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,125,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 69,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,104,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UHS. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.23.

Shares of NYSE UHS traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.70. 1,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,779. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.60.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.01%.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Universal Health Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.