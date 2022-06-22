WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.00.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in WESCO International by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 50,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter valued at about $754,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in WESCO International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,388,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

WCC opened at $107.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $93.80 and a 12 month high of $144.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.31.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.43. WESCO International had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that WESCO International will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

