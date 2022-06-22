Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.50

Shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.52, with a volume of 281892 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.53.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WEF shares. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price target on Western Forest Products and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC cut their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.01. The stock has a market cap of C$494.78 million and a PE ratio of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Western Forest Products ( TSE:WEF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$359.60 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from Western Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Western Forest Products’s payout ratio is 7.52%.

Western Forest Products Company Profile (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

