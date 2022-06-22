WINk Achieves Market Capitalization of $403.24 Million (WIN)

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One WINk coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a market cap of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WINk has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006445 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

