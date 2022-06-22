Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,850.00.

WZZAF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and set a $2,900.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup upgraded Wizz Air from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $2,800.00 price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. HSBC upgraded Wizz Air from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of Wizz Air stock opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $73.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.62.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

