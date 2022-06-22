WOWswap (WOW) Trading Down 16.3% This Week

WOWswap (WOW) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, WOWswap has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. WOWswap has a market cap of $737,634.83 and approximately $22,963.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for $1.28 or 0.00006238 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004883 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.47 or 0.00970077 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00067496 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00013534 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 577,987 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars.

