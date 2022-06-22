XMON Price Up 11.9% This Week (XMON)

XMON (XMON) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 22nd. XMON has a market capitalization of $6.91 million and approximately $324,716.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XMON has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XMON coin can currently be bought for approximately $4,624.48 or 0.23073462 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XMON Coin Profile

XMON was first traded on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

