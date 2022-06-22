XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Announces $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.
Shares of NASDAQ:XOMAO traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,602. XOMA has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $27.95.
XOMA Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XOMA (XOMAO)
- Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond
- The Rebound In Winnabego Is On
- Global Events Could Be A Boon For Potash Stocks
- SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Can be Caught on the Downdraft
Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.