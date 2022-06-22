XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Announces $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOMAO traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,602. XOMA has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $27.95.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

