Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Yamana Gold Inc. (LON:AUY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 401.22 ($4.91) and last traded at GBX 410 ($5.02). 7,572 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 13,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 415 ($5.08).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from GBX 640 ($7.84) to GBX 690 ($8.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 428.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 374.72. The firm has a market cap of £3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.95%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile (LON:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.