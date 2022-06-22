YUMMY (YUMMY) Reaches Market Cap of $1.45 Million

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded up 29.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 22nd. During the last seven days, YUMMY has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. YUMMY has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $61,641.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YUMMY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.45 or 0.00456593 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00068632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014954 BTC.

YUMMY Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

YUMMY Coin Trading

