Zel Tops 24 Hour Volume of $175,811.00 (ZEL)

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last week, Zel has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.42 or 0.00320122 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00081763 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00070123 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000604 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

