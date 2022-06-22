ZelaaPayAE Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (ZPAE)

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. ZelaaPayAE has a total market capitalization of $2,463.29 and $715.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZelaaPayAE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ZelaaPayAE has traded down 37.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00007792 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000725 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000434 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000212 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Coin Profile

ZelaaPayAE (CRYPTO:ZPAE) is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae . ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

Buying and Selling ZelaaPayAE

