Zilliqa (ZIL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $511.39 Million

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $511.39 million and approximately $358.80 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00263996 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000377 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002749 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.33 or 0.01847720 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006367 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00276757 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,242,141,397 coins and its circulating supply is 12,950,674,244 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

