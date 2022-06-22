Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZUMZ shares. StockNews.com lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet lowered Zumiez from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

In related news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $371,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 946.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Zumiez during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Zumiez by 1,354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Zumiez by 1,149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,399 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zumiez during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $27.39 on Friday. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $55.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.25.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). Zumiez had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $220.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zumiez will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

