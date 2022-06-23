11,787 Shares in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Purchased by Ford Financial Group LLC

Ford Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000. Ford Financial Group LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDYG. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period.

MDYG stock opened at $60.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.27. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.97 and a fifty-two week high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

