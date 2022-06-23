1irstcoin Trading Up 15.8% Over Last Week (FST)

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 16.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0335 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and $13,233.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000910 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005043 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000303 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,693,471 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.