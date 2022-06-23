23,696 Shares in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Purchased by Transparent Wealth Partners LLC

Transparent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises about 1.5% of Transparent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 220.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period.

Shares of MOAT stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.92. 31,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,765. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.01. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $60.93 and a 52-week high of $78.43.

