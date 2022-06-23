30,146 Shares in HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Purchased by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC owned 1.07% of HireRight at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

Get HireRight alerts:

In other HireRight news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc bought 130,531 shares of HireRight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,813,075.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,805,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,092,714.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark F. Dzialga bought 6,805 shares of HireRight stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $105,069.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,752.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,208,931 shares of company stock valued at $17,755,063 over the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of HireRight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of HireRight to $18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

NYSE:HRT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.66. 2,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,179. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average is $14.60. HireRight Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $19.46.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $198.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.46 million.

HireRight Company Profile (Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.